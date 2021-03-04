Barnsley vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Birmingham City on Saturday at Oakwell in their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of an impressive 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers. It was their sixth straight win in the division and brings them into the playoff positions.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City still find themselves in a relegation battle despite drawing against Huddersfield on Wednesday.

"When we are speaking about mentality, it is not a problem. Every time we concede we have a very good reaction. They scored and the reaction was very good. We then had more chances to win the game."



💬 The Gaffer pleased with the attitude of his players. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 3, 2021

Barnsley vs Birmingham City head-to-head

The home team hold a slight advantage in this fixture, having won three of their last five outings against Birmingham. The last time they played each other was back in December, with Barnsley edging the contest 2-1.

Barnsley's recent form is another cause for worry for Birmingham. The home team is unbeaten in the division since 14 February. In fact, they have won their last six fixtures.

Birmingham City have picked up seven points from their last five league matches as they look to get out of the drop zone.

Barnsley Town form: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Birmingham City form: D-W-L-W-L

Barnsley vs Birmingham City team news

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without defender Liam Kitching and left-back Ben Williams. Apart from this, manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Manager Aitor Karanka is unlikely to make any changes to the team that played the mid-week clash against Huddersfield. He has a full squad at his disposal.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Barnsley vs Birmingham City predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Daryl Dike, Carlton Morris

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Neil Etheridge; Yan Valery; Harlee Dean; Jake Clarke-Salter; Kristian Pedersen; Ivan Šunjić; Iván Sánchez; Gary Gardner; Alen Halilovic; Jonathan Leko; Scott Hogan

Barnsley vs Birmingham City prediction

Advertisement

Barnsley are odds-on favorites to win this fixture. Their current form is second to none in the league. No team have picked more points than Barnsley in their last six games in the league.

Birmingham City are expected to have a hard time at Oakwell. A draw against Barnsley would be a good result for the visitors given their position in the division. With the season coming to its final third, Birmingham desperately need a good run of results to escape relegation.

However, we expect a win for the home team in this fixture.

Prediction: Barnsley 3-1 Birmingham City