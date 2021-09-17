Barnsley vs Blackburn prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Blackburn at Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides experiencing contrasting starts to the season so far.

Barnsley are currently 17th in the league, having won only one game this season. Markus Schopp's side have been in woeful form of late and it will be a huge ask for them to pick up any points against a high-flying Blackburn side on Saturday.

Blackburn are currently eighth in the league and will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Hull City last time out. Tony Mowbray's side will know that a win against Barnsley on Saturday could potentially see them finish the weekend in second.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons, and that should make Saturday's fixture a feisty matchup.

Barnsley vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

Barnsley have a slight edge based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackburn winning the other two.

Barnsley came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Goals from Carlton Morris and Alex Mowatt secured the win for Barnsley on the night, while Adam Armstrong scored a consolation goal for Blackburn.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-D-D-L-D

Blackburn Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Barnsley vs Blackburn Team News

Kitching will be a huge miss for Barnsley

Barnsley

Liam Kitching will miss the game due to suspension, while Ben Williams, Jordan Williams, Carlton Morris and Mads Juel Andersen are all out injured.

Injured: Ben Williams, Jordan Williams, Carlton Morris, Mads Juel Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Liam Kitching

Blackburn

Blackburn will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton are unavailable due to injury, while Bradley Johnson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tayo Edun and Joe Rankin-Costello are all doubts for the game.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton

Doubtful: Bradley Johnson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tayo Edun, Joe Rankin-Costello

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Blackburn Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, Aapo Halme; Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Toby Sibbick; Aaron Iseka, Cauley Woodrow; Dominik Frieser

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Lewis Travis, Leighton Clarkson; Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley; Ben Brereton

Barnsley vs Blackburn Prediction

Both sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should be evident in the final result on Saturday.

We predict Blackburn will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Blackburn

