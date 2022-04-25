Barnsley vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this week and will see Barnsley host Blackpool at the Oakwell Ground on Tuesday night in their rescheduled league clash.

Barnsley have been relegated from the Championship, prompting the dismissal of manager Poya Asbaghi. They were beaten 2-1 by promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town on Friday, with Callum Styles coming off the bench to score a late consolation goal for the Tykes.

The home side sit rock-bottom in the Championship with just 30 points from 43 games. They will be aiming to return to winning ways this weekend as they seek to end the season on a positive note.

Blackpool have struggled for form of late, seeing their promotion hopes extinguished in the process. They played out a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Luton Town last time out, with Gary Madine scoring a second-half penalty to level the scores for the Seasiders.

Blackpool sit 16th in the league standings with 57 points from 43 games. They will be determined to return to winning ways this week as they push for a top-half finish.

Barnsley vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 105th meeting between Barnsley and Blackpool. The hosts have won 46 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 25 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in September last year, which Blackpool won 1-0.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Blackpool Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Barnsley vs Blackpool Team News

Barnsley

Michal Helik and Aapo Halme both remain out with injuries and are expected to miss Tuesday's game as a result.

Injured: Michal Helik, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool

The visitors are set to be without the services of Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward, Daniel Grimshaw and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel on Tuesday as all four men are injured. Dujon Sterling is still recovering from an ankle ligament issue and is a major doubt for the game.

Injured: Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward, Daniel Grimshaw, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Doubtful: Dujon Sterling

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Walton; Remy Vita, Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain; Romal Palmer, Matthew Wolfe; Callum Styles, Amine Bassi, Domingos Quina; Carlton Morris

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Callum Connolly, Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband; CJ Hamilton, Keshi Anderson, Kenny Dougall, Charlie Kirk; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Barnsley vs Blackpool Prediction

Barnsley are on a six-game winless run and have won just one of their last 10 league games. They have won the fewest games in the Championship this season with just six victories and have also scored the fewest goals.

Blackpool are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing three of their four games prior. They are in better form and should win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool

Edited by Peter P