Barnsley vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley’s win at QPR in midweek would have done those at the club a world of good as they move further away from the relegation zone.

A win in this week's game against Bournemouth will mean that they would have picked up 12 points out of a possible 18 in their last six games – not a bad return.

Bournemouth’s shock defeat to Preston North End on Tuesday meant that they missed the chance to temporarily go top of the league – something that will infuriate manager Jason Tindall.

That was only their second defeat of the season, and they will be determined not to let that number rise any higher this weekend.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Barnsley have failed to beat Bournemouth in their last five attempts – a run that stretches back to 2004.

In fact, the Tykes have failed to score past the Cherries in their last three match-ups against them.

Their sole win against Bournemouth post-2000 came in October 2004 when both were competing in League One. Barnsley's last win against Bournemouth on home soil came back in 1999.

Overall, though, Barnsley have beaten their opponents 16 times in their history, Bournemouth beating them just 13 times. The two rivals have shared 13 draws.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Team News

Herbie Kane could be handed a second consecutive start after being named in the starting XI for the first time in a number of weeks on Tuesday night.

Cauley Woodrow is set to lead the line while Conor Chaplin may lose his spot to the in-favor Dominik Frieser or George Miller.

Injured: Mike-Steven Bahre, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arnaut Danjuma may come back into the side after missing the last game due to a knock. Josh King is set to come back into the fold after completing his quarantine period amid testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Dominik Freiser, George Miller, Cauley Woodrow

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Junior Stanislas, David Brooks, Danjuma Groeneveld, Dominic Solanke

The Cherries will be aiming to avenge the defeat they suffered last time out and are expected to come out all guns blazing.

If they do show this side to them, the hosts will have a hard Friday night as they will most likely focus on shutting up shop rather than going on the offensive. We believe that Bournemouth will be too strong for Barnsley on the night.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-3 Bournemouth