Barnsley vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this weekend and will see Barnsley host Bournemouth at the Oakwell Ground on Saturday.

Barnsley's struggles this season continued earlier this week as they were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest. The loss marked a third consecutive league defeat and a 10th straight winless outing in the competition for the hosts.

The Tykes sit rock bottom in the Championship with just 14 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid the drop.

Bournemouth have slowed down in their race for promotion. They were beaten 1-0 by Hull City last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing. They have now lost two games on the bounce.

The visitors sit third in the league table with 49 points from 27 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they chase a return to the top-flight.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 45 meetings between Barnsley and Bournemouth. The hosts won 17 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with Bournemouth winning 3-0 thanks to a brace from Jordan Zemura and a goal from Dominic Solanke.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Bournemouth Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Team News

Cauley Woodrow and Aapo Halme are both injured and will not feature for the hosts at the weekend.

Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Chris Mepham came off injured in the visitors' last game and is now expected to miss the Barnsley clash. The defender joins Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady, Ethan Laird and Adam Smith on the injury list.

Lewis Cook is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a knock while Jamal Lowe has been ruled out with COVID-19. David Brooks is unavailable as he deals with cancer treatment.

Injured: Chris Mepham, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady, Ethan Laird, Adam Smith

Doubtful: Lewis Cook

Unavailable: David Brooks

COVID-19: Jamal Lowe

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Jordan Williams; Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer; Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo, Callum Styles; Devante Cole

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis; Emiliano Marcondes, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Prediction

Barnsley have been in abysmal form in the league of late and are winless in their last 10 games. They have scored just 17 league goals this season, the lowest in the division.

Bournemouth are not in the best of form themselves as they are on a run of back-to-back defeats. The Cherries should, however, have more than enough to win this weekend.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Bournemouth

