Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Barnsley will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to Oakwell in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Brighton made it to the fourth round last season, while the hosts were eliminated from the third round.

Ad

The hosts saw their winning streak end after three games last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Blackpool in the EFL League One. Jordan Brown scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to help Blackpool register a narrow win.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their winless streak extended to two games last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Goals from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari put them in the driver's seat for that match, but Spurs came back from two goals down and equalized thanks to Jan Paul van Hecke's own goal in the 82nd minute.

Ad

Trending

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 43 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 17-16 in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2016-17 EFL Championship campaign, and Brighton won both the home and away games with 2-0 scorelines.

The last three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping clean sheets in each of them.

Barnsley have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in all competitions this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have seen over 2.5 goals in their last four games.

They will meet for the first time in the Carabao Cup.

The Tykes have failed to score in three of their last four home games in this fixture.

Ad

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Tykes have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins. Notably, they have failed to score in two defeats in that period. They have won their last three home games, scoring eight goals, and will look to build on that form.

The Seagulls have scored and conceded two goals apiece in two of their last three games in all competitions. They registered a 6-0 away win in the Carabao Cup second round last month. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games in this fixture, recording just one win.

Ad

The visitors have won their last three meetings against the hosts, and considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, we back Brighton to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More