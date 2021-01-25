Barnsley vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Cardiff City at the Oakwell on Wednesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game following a 1-0 win over Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A second-half goal from young midfielder Callum Styles was enough to secure the win for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers last Thursday in the EFL Championship.

A second-half goal from former Arsenal midfielder Chris Willock ensured victory for Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers.

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Cardiff City beating Barnsley 3-0.

Goals from Canada international Junior Hoilett, midfielder Joe Ralls and Welsh winger Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool, sealed the win for Cardiff City.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-W-W

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-L

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will be without left-back Ben Williams, right-back Jordan Williams, centre-back Aapo Halme and defender Liam Kitching, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Ben Williams, Jordan Williams, Liam Kitching, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Meanwhile, Cardiff City will be without full-back Jordan Osei-Tutu and attacker Lee Tomlin, who are both injured.

Injured: Jordan Osei-Tutu, Lee Tomlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Callum Styles, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Smithies, Perry Ng, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Leandro Bacuna, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Sheyi Ojo

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Prediction

Barnsley have enjoyed a good season so far, but their recent form will be a cause for concern. They have now lost three consecutive league games, and manager Ismael will be keen to ensure that this drop in form is temporary.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, have a new manager at the helm in the form of former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy. They have lost their last five league games, and are in free fall.

Barnsley produced a good performance against Norwich City in the FA Cup. Given how well they have done this season, they should be able to beat Cardiff City.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Cardiff City

