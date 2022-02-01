Barnsley vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to end their three-game losing streak, Barnsley play host to Cardiff City at the Oakwell Ground Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bluebirds, on the other hand, head into the game fresh off the back of ending their two-game losing streak and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Barnsley continue to struggle in the EFL Championship as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth last Saturday.

They have failed to taste victory in any of their last 11 league outings, losing eight and claiming three draws since a 2-1 win over Derby County on November 3.

This horrid form sees them rooted to the bottom of the league table after picking up just 14 points from 27 games so far.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City found their feet last time out as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on home turf.

Prior to that, the Bluebirds were on a six-game winless run in the league, losing four games in that time.

With 26 points from 27 games, Cardiff City are currently 20th on the log, six points above the relegation zone.

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Cardiff City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides. Barnsley have won 14 games in that time, while the final 14 have ended all square.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Cardiff City Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Team-News

Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik, Cameron Thompson, Aapo Halme, Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Liam Kitching and Obi Oulare are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the hosts.

Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik, Cameron Thompson, Aapo Halme, Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Liam Kitching, Obi Oulare

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Isaac Vassell and Sam Bowen, who will continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Sam Bowen

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness; Ryan Giles, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; James Collins, Rubin Colwill; Mark Harris

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Jordan Williams; Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer; Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo, Callum Styles; Devante Cole

Barnsley vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff City have been utterly dominant in the recent history of this fixture and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with the visitors. We anticipate they will build on the win over Nottingham Forest and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P