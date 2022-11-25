Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022

Barnsley and Crewe Alexandra will go head-to-head at the Oakwell Stadium in round two of the FA Cup on Saturday (November 26).

The League Two side are on a four-game winning streak across competitions and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Barnsley were sent crashing out of the EFL Cup following a 2-1 loss against Port Vale in midweek. Before that, they were on a four-game winning streak across competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding twice.

Barnsley will now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win at Bolton earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Crewe Alexandra maintained their fine run of results with a 1-0 League 2 win over Swindon Town.

They have now won their last four outings across competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient in their FA Cup opener three weeks ago. Crewe Alexandra are 15th in League Two, picking up 25 points from 18 games.

Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will be the 19th meeting between Barnsley and Crewe Alexandra.

Each team has picked up eight wins against the other, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Barnsley are unbeaten in their last three games against Crewe Alexandra, claiming two wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss in October 2015.

Barnsley have won four of their last five games across competitions, with Wednesday’s loss to Port Vale being the exception.

Crewe Alexandra are on a four-game winning streak since a 3-0 loss at Barrow on October 29.

Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra Prediction

While Crewe Alexandra have stringed together a fine run of results, Barnsley boat a superior squad and are favourites to come away victorious. Michael Duff’s side should make use of their home advantage and extend their recent dominance over Crewe Alexandra.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Crewe Alexandra

Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barnsley

Tip 2: First to score - Barnsley (Barnsley have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

