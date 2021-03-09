Barnsley vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley welcome Wayne Rooney's Derby County to Oakwell on Wednesday, as they look to cement their place within the Championship's top six.

Barnsley have won each of their last seven games in the Championship in a run that has seen them earn 57 points from 34 games so far. They already have a one-point lead over Bournemouth, and have also played a game less than the Cherries.

With a win over the Rams in this game, Barnsley will move level on points with Reading. However, they would need to win by seven goals to overtake the Royals in the standings on goal difference.

In their last match, Barnsley beat Birmingham City 1-0, with Daryl Dike scoring a beauty of a winner in that game.

Derby are without a win in three games, and have lost their last two games. They have 38 points from 34 games so far, and are still not completely out of the woods in terms of the relegation battle.

In their last match, Rooney's side lost 1-0 to Coventry City. They need a reaction to get back into form, but Barnsley might not be the ideal opponent for that, given their excellent form.

Barnsley vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Derby have won 34 of the 71 previous clashes that they have had against Barnsley, losing 21 of those.

Conor Chaplin and Victor Adeboyejo scored as Barnsley beat Derby 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Pride Park earlier this season.

Barnsley form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Derby County form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Barnsley vs Derby County Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without defenders Liam Kitching and Ben Williams. However, given the form they are in, they are unlikely to want to tinker too much with their side anyway.

Injured: Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Suspended: None

Derby County

Derby will be without two of their leaders in centre-back Curtis Davies and midfielder Krystian Bielik. Goalkeeper David Marshall and winger Tom Lawrence are not likely to be fit either.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies, Tom Lawrence, David Marshall

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Derby County Predicted XIs

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins; Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen; Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles; Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike, Carlton Morris

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos; Andre Wisdom, Teden Mengi, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan; Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie; Patrick Roberts, Jason Knight, Kamil Jozwiak; Colin Kazim-Richards

Barnsley vs Derby County Prediction

A Barnsley win appears to be the only plausible result in this game. They are in excellent form, and we are backing them to get the job done and make it eight wins on the bounce.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Derby County