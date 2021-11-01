Barnsley vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley will welcome Derby County to Oakwell Stadium for a matchday 16 fixture in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering defeats over the weekend.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Bristol City. Andreas Weimann scored a first-half brace to help his side secure maximum points after Aaron Leya had put the visitors ahead.

Ben Brereton's first-half brace rendered Curtis Davies' 89th-minute strike a mere consolation for Derby County in a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on home turf.

The defeat left both sides in the relegation zone. Derby County remain rooted to the bottom of the table on five points while Barnsley are three points above them, making this a relegation six-pointer.

Barnsley vs Derby County Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 72 occasions in the past and Derby County have a better record with 34 wins to their name.

Barnsley were victorious in 21 matches while 17 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when they could not be separated in a goalless encounter.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game losing streak and have been winless since matchday two of the season. Their defeat to Bristol City led to the sacking of Markus Schopp.

Derby County's loss to Blackburn Rovers halted a five-game unbeaten run that included four successive draws.

Barnsley form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Derby County form guide: L-D-D-D-D

Barnsley vs Derby County Team News

Barnsley

Carlton Morris (knee) and Aapo Holme have both been sidelined with injuries.

Injury: Carlton Morris, Aapo Holmes

Suspension: None

Derby County

Jason Knight (thigh) and Krystian Bielik (ACL) are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik

Suspension: None

Barnsley vs Derby County Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (GK); Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Toby Sibbick; Jasper Moon, Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Callum Brittain; Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor; Cauley Woodrow

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Lee Buchanan, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Nathan Byrne; Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Ravel Morrison; Festy Ebosele, Kamil Jozwiak, Tom Lawrence

Barnsley vs Derby County Prediction

Barnsley's change in manager could give the players a spring in their step. The hosts are, however, likely to prioritize safety, especially against a direct relegation rival.

Barnsley's defense has been breached almost at will by opponents, but Derby County's compact style of play means that a cagey game is likely. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Derby County

Edited by Peter P