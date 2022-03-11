Barnsley vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Fulham at Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Barnsley have been woeful this season and are currently 23rd in the league, five points away from safety. Poya Asbaghi's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won two of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Fulham on Saturday.

Fulham, on the other hand, are currently top of the league, 14 points ahead of Bournemouth in 2nd. Marco Silva's side have won their last four games on the trot and will look to take that momentum into the game against Barnsley on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the league with a win against a poor Barnsley side.

Barnsley vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Fulham have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Barnsley winning the other two.

Fulham demolished Barnsley 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson were enough to secure the win on the night, with Victor Adeboyejo grabbing a consolation goal for Barnsley.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Barnsley vs Fulham Team News

Woodrow will be a huge miss for Barnsley

Barnsley

Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Stoke City last time out. Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka are all still out injured.

Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, Aaron Leya Iseka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Tom Cairney is a doubt for the game due to illness. Meanwhile, Terence Kongolo is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Tom Cairney

Suspeneded: None

Barnsley vs Fulham Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Remy Vita, Claudio Gomes, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain; Quina, Amine Bassi, Carlton Morris

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Jean Michael Seri, Harrison Reed; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Barnsley vs Fulham Prediction

It's hard to see Barnsley taking anything away from the game on Saturday, given the difference in quality and form between the two sides.

We predict Fulham will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-3 Fulham

