Barnsley vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this week and will see Barnsley host Luton Town on Tuesday.

Barnsley began their Championship campaign against Cardiff City. The game ended 1-1, with Marlon Pack opening the scoring for Cardiff City before Toby Sibbick drew Barnsley level in the second half.

Barnsley got their first win of the campaign last Saturday with a 1-0 home victory over Coventry City. Dominik Frieser gave Barnsley the lead in the first half but it was Barnsley's goalkeeper who was the real hero of the day. The goalkeeper produced a stoppage-time penalty save to give his side all three points.

Luton Town began their campaign with a solid 3-0 win over newly-promoted Peterborough United. However, they crashed out of the EFL Cup in the first round after losing to Stevenage on penalties.

Luton Town then suffered their first league defeat of the campaign on Saturday, losing 3-2 to West Bromwich Albion.

🧡 Our fans >



Focus turns to Tuesday and we hope to see plenty of you at Oakwell!#COYH pic.twitter.com/BuygzRWY9D — LutonTown (@LutonTown) August 15, 2021

Barnsley vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Barnsley and Luton Town have met 63 times in the past. The games have often been closely contested, with Barnsley winning on 28 occasions and Luton Town winning 25 times. There have been 10 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in April in a Championship clash, with Barnsley securing a 2-1 away victory over Luton Town. Daryl Dike scored a brace for Barnsley before James Collins scored a late goal for Luton Town.

Barnsley Form Guide: W-D

Luton Town Form Guide: L-W

Barnsley vs Luton Town Team News

Barnsley

Mads Juel Andersen remains out with an injury and will be unavailable for selection. Carlton Morris came off injured in Barnsley's game on Saturday and will also miss out. Barnsley will have certain players in line to make their debut at the club.

Injured: Mads Juel Andersen, Carlton Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Jordan Clark came off injured in Luton Town's game against West Brom and is expected to miss out on Tuesday's game. Manager Nathan Jones has no other injury concerns ahead of the Barnsley clash.

Injured: Jordan Clark

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Liam Kitching, Callum Brittain, Callum Styles, Romal Palmer, Ben Williams, Clark Oduor, Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser

Thank YOU ❤️



We'll see you back here on Tuesday night! pic.twitter.com/tsudRyyinf — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) August 14, 2021

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Gabriel Osho, Kal Naismith, Amari Bell, Glen Rea, Alan Campbell, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo

Barnsley vs Luton Town Prediction

Barnsley have not been prolific in front of goal this season, scoring just two goals so far. Barnsley boss Markus Schopp will be hoping his side can improve their attacking output against Luton Town.

Luton Town, on the other hand, have seven goals in just three games this campaign. However, their defense has been susceptible as they have conceded five goals in their last two games.

Barnsley should be able to exploit the shaky Luton defense and get the win.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Luton Town

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Peter P