Barnsley vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Barnsley and Middlesbrough will trade tackles at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Luton Town. A brace from Daryl Dike gave the Tykes all three points.

Middlesbrough played out a 1-1 draw with Watford on home soil. Goals from Yannick Bolasie and Ismaila Sarr ensured that both sides canceled each other out.

That victory helped Barnsley consolidate their fifth position, having garnered 68 points from 40 games. Middlesbrough have little left to play for this season, as they currently sit in 10th spot on 57 points.

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Both sides have clashed on 63 occasions in the past and Middlesbrough have an overwhelmingly better record.

Boro have 33 wins to their name, while Barnsley were victorious on 18 occasions. The two sides had to share the spoils in 12 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on 3 October 2020. Goals in each half by Jonathan Howson and Chuba Akpom helped Middlesbrough pick up a 2-1 victory on home soil.

Barnsley's victory over Luton Town saw them get back to winning ways after a two-game winless run. Middlesbrough will be looking to pick up their first victory in four league games.

Barnsley form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Middlesbrough form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Team News

Barnsley

The hosts have three players sidelined by injury for the visit of Middlesbrough. Herbie Kane (knee), Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Valerien Ismael.

Injuries: Herbie Kane, Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough

Four players have been sidelined for Middlesbrough through injury. Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Dael Fry (calf), Anfernee Dijksteel (ankle) and Marcus Browne (ACL) are all ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Neil Warnock.

Injuries: Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier

Suspension: None

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (GK); Mads Andersen, Michael Helik, Toby Sibbick; Callum Styles, Alex Mowatt, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain, Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike; Victor Adeboyejo

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli (GK); Marc Bola, Patrick McNair, Grant Hall, Darnell Fisher; Sam Moray, Jonathan Howson; Neeskens Kebano, George Saville, Djed Spence; Duncan Watmore

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Barnsley are more in need of points and have been the more consistent side throughout the season. Both sides have expansive styles but the heightened need for points could see the hosts approach this game more cautiously.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Barnsley, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Middlesbrough