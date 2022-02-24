Barnsley vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley are set to play Middlesbrough at Oakwell on Saturday for their next EFL Championship game.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Shota Arveladze's Hull City in the league. First-half goals from young midfielder Callum Styles and striker Carlton Morris ensured victory for Poya Asbaghi's Barnsley.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, beat Steve Bruce's West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the EFL Championship. Second-half goals from Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair and attacker Marcus Tavernier sealed the deal for Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough. Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Middlesbrough hold the advantage. They have won 10 games, lost eight and drawn two.

Barnsley FC @BarnsleyFC 🗣️ "I have seen a lot of these fans travelling to away games and I recognise some faces."



🗣️ "You feel for them when we leave the arena with zero points. I hope they are happier with that one."



- Poya Asbaghi 🗣️ "I have seen a lot of these fans travelling to away games and I recognise some faces."🗣️ "You feel for them when we leave the arena with zero points. I hope they are happier with that one."- Poya Asbaghi https://t.co/s6GlAJi4Be

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Middlesbrough beating Barnsley 2-0. Goals from Slovenian forward Andraz Sporar and midfielder Matt Crooks secured the win for Middlesbrough.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-L

Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-D-W

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi will be unable to call upon the services of young Kenyan winger Clarke Oduor, striker Cauley Woodrow and Nigerian attacker Victor Adeboyejo. There are doubts over the availability of defender Liam Kitching and Belgian striker Aaron Leya Isaka.

Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor

Doubtful: Aaron Leya Isaka, Liam Kitching

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will be without right-back Darnell Fisher, winger Sammy Ameobi and Argentine midfielder Martin Payero, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Marc Bola. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Chris Wilder is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Martin Payero

Doubtful: Marc Bola

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Collins, Jordan Williams, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain, William Hondermarck, Claudio Gomes, Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Domingos Quina, Carlton Morris

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Isaiah Jones, Riley McGree, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor, Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Barnsley are struggling this season, and are currently bottom of the league table. They have won two of their last five league games, and the sharp contrast between their euphoric 2020/21 campaign and their current travails has been sad to see.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and boast in Chris Wilder one of the better managers in the Championship. Isaiah Jones has excelled as the right wing-back for the club, and the 22-year old has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal as a result.

William Hill @WilliamHill Signed from Tooting & Mitcham in 2019

Established as Boro's first-choice RB this season

Registered a goal and 6 assists

Putting in regular MotM displays

Championship Player of the Month for December



A moment to appreciate the rise of Isaiah Jones



#Boro | #UTB Signed from Tooting & Mitcham in 2019Established as Boro's first-choice RB this seasonRegistered a goal and 6 assistsPutting in regular MotM displaysChampionship Player of the Month for DecemberA moment to appreciate the rise of Isaiah Jones ▪️ Signed from Tooting & Mitcham in 2019▪️ Established as Boro's first-choice RB this season▪️ Registered a goal and 6 assists▪️ Putting in regular MotM displays▪️ Championship Player of the Month for DecemberA moment to appreciate the rise of Isaiah Jones 👏#Boro | #UTB https://t.co/maKp8PyUv9

Middlesbrough for the win.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough

Edited by Abhinav Anand