Barnsley vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley are set to play Middlesbrough at Oakwell on Saturday for their next EFL Championship game.
Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Shota Arveladze's Hull City in the league. First-half goals from young midfielder Callum Styles and striker Carlton Morris ensured victory for Poya Asbaghi's Barnsley.
Middlesbrough, on the other hand, beat Steve Bruce's West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the EFL Championship. Second-half goals from Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair and attacker Marcus Tavernier sealed the deal for Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough. Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.
Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head
In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Middlesbrough hold the advantage. They have won 10 games, lost eight and drawn two.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Middlesbrough beating Barnsley 2-0. Goals from Slovenian forward Andraz Sporar and midfielder Matt Crooks secured the win for Middlesbrough.
Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-L
Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-D-W
Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Team News
Barnsley
Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi will be unable to call upon the services of young Kenyan winger Clarke Oduor, striker Cauley Woodrow and Nigerian attacker Victor Adeboyejo. There are doubts over the availability of defender Liam Kitching and Belgian striker Aaron Leya Isaka.
Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor
Doubtful: Aaron Leya Isaka, Liam Kitching
Suspended: None
Middlesbrough
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will be without right-back Darnell Fisher, winger Sammy Ameobi and Argentine midfielder Martin Payero, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Marc Bola. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Chris Wilder is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Martin Payero
Doubtful: Marc Bola
Suspended: None
Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI
Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Collins, Jordan Williams, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain, William Hondermarck, Claudio Gomes, Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Domingos Quina, Carlton Morris
Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Isaiah Jones, Riley McGree, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor, Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly
Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Prediction
Barnsley are struggling this season, and are currently bottom of the league table. They have won two of their last five league games, and the sharp contrast between their euphoric 2020/21 campaign and their current travails has been sad to see.
Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and boast in Chris Wilder one of the better managers in the Championship. Isaiah Jones has excelled as the right wing-back for the club, and the 22-year old has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal as a result.
Middlesbrough for the win.
Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough