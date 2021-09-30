Barnsley vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Millwall at the Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both teams enduring underwhelming seasons so far.

Barnsley have been terrible of late and have only won one game this season. Markus Schopp's side head into the game on the back of two losses against Blackpool and Nottingham Forest. He will hope his side can turn things around in the game against Millwall on Saturday.

Millwall, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their 1-0 win against Bristol City last time out. Gary Rowett's side are currently 14th in the table, however, a win on Saturday could potentially see them end the weekend in the top 10.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table and that should make Saturday's fixture a well-contested matchup.

Barnsley vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Barnsley have a slight edge in the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Millwall only winning one.

Barnsley came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Goals from Cauley Woodrow and Michal Helik secured the three points on the night, while Mason Bennett got on the scoresheet for Millwall.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

Millwall Form Guide: D-D-L-D-W

Barnsley vs Millwall Team News

Morris in action for Barnsley

Barnsley

Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Carlton Morris and Mads Juel Andersen are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Carlton Morris, Mads Juel Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Millwall came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against Bristol City last time out. Gary Rowett will have a full-strength side to choose from for Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Millwall Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Jasper Moon; Ben Williams, Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Callum Brittain; Victor Adeboyejo, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, George Saville, George Evans, Dan McNamara; Sheyi Ojo; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe.

Barnsley vs Millwall Prediction

Both sides will be looking to win the game, however, Millwall have been in better form of late and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict a tight contest with Millwall coming away with a win.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-1 Millwall

