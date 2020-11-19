Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley had a rather solid few weeks in the month before lockdown.

New Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has got the hosts off to a terrific start under his tenure, winning three of his first four games in charge. Thanks to that run of good form, Barnsley sit six points off the relegation zone in 16th.

Despite an initial lull in form, Nottingham Forest also ended the month strongly, winning both of their games before the international break.

They are five points off the bottom three and will want to increase this number by the end of Saturday.

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

These two have already met this season, competing in the League Cup in September in which Barnsley came out 1-0 winners.

In fact, this will be their third fixture in five months after previously playing each other post-lockdown in July, the Tykes again winning 1-0.

Nottingham Forest last beat Barnsley in 2019 but have not done so at Oakwell since November 2016 when they thrashed their opponents 5-2.

Historically, the records are pretty even with Barnsley beating Forest 32 times in their history while Saturday’s visitors have won 31 times. There have been 22 draws between the pair.

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Teams News

The hosts look to have a clean bill of health going into this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Harry Arter, who has already missed a chunk of the season through injury, picked up a knock on international duty and is likely to miss this one.

Lewis Grabban could make a return from injury, should he appease the Forest medical staff after the international break.

Samba Sow and Joe Worrall will be unavailable for this game, as will Tyler Blackett and Fouad Bachirou. Nicholas Ioannou has now completed his three-game suspension.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Samba Sow

Doubtful: Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Dominik Freiser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Nicholas Ioannou, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Joe Lolley, Anthony Knockaert, Sammy Ameobi, Lyle Taylor

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Two teams who started the season in a dreadful manner now find themselves more consolidated and organized.

The hosts have been on-the-ball since the arrival of their new boss while Forest have always found a means of finding the back of net under their new coach.

It could be honors even as a result.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-2 Nottingham Forest