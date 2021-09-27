Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Barnsley will host Nottingham Forest at Oakwell Stadium, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away defeat to Blackpool on Saturday. Shayne Lavery scored the match-winning goal in the 32nd minute to give his side all three points.

Nottingham Forest shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Millwall on the same day. Matt Smith and Max Lowe scored in either half to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Barnsley FC @BarnsleyFC



Read all about our clash with 📄 Back home on Wednesday night!Read all about our clash with @NFFC ... 📄 Back home on Wednesday night!



Read all about our clash with @NFFC...

That point means the Tricky Trees sit in 20th spot and are three points clear of the drop zone. Barnsley occupy the final relegation spot, with just five points garnered from nine matches.

The hosts have fallen some way off their top-six finish last season and will give their all in this relegation six-pointer.

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

This will be the 88th meeting between the two sides and Barnsley have a marginally better record in previous matches played.

The Tykes have 33 wins to their name, while 23 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Forest were victorious on 31 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January, when they could not be separated in a goalless draw at City Ground.

The two sides have been in poor form this term, with the hosts currently on a seven-game winless run. Nottingham Forest have just one win from nine matches in the league this season.

Barnsley form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Nottingham Forest form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Barnsley

Carlton Morris and Mads Juel Andersen are the only two injury concerns for the home side due to knee problems.

Injuries: Carlton Morris, Mads Juel Andersen

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest

Jordi Osei-Tutu is still ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Injury: Jordi Osei-Tutu

Suspension: None

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins (GK); Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Liam Kitching; Benjamin Williams, Clarke Oduor, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain; Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brice Samba (GK); Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo; Max Lowe, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The two sides' poor form means they will not be full of confidence, although they will be wary of losing points to a direct relegation rival.

Also Read

Although one side could secure all three points, we are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Peter P