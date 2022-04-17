Barnsley vs Peterborough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Peterborough at Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Barnsley are bottom of the table, one point off their opponents and 10 points away from safety. Poya Asbaghi's side have been in poor form of late, having only won one of their last eight games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Peterborough on Monday.

Peterborough are currently 23rd in the league, tied on points with Derby County in 22nd. Grant McCann's side have been in decent form recently, having lost only one of their last five games. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Barnsley on Monday.

Both sides need a win to have a chance of avoiding relegation and that should make for a highly-contested matchup.

Barnsley vs Peterborough Head-to-Head

Barnsley have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Peterborough winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Barnsley Form Guide: D-L-D-L-W

Peterborough Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Barnsley vs Peterborough Team News

Norburn will be a huge miss for Peterborough

Barnsley

Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Swansea last time out. Michal Helik and Aapo Halme are both still out injured.

Injured: Michal Helik, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough

Peterborough came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against Blackburn last time out. Steven Benda, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall and Dan Butler are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Steven Benda, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall, Dan Butler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Peterborough Predicted XI

Peterborough United @theposh Check out our match picture gallery from the home win over



#pufc Check out our match picture gallery from the home win over @Rovers 📷 Check out our match picture gallery from the home win over @Rovers.#pufc

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Jack Walton; Remy Vita, Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain; Matty Wolfe, Romal Palmer, Claudio Gomes; Amine Bassi; Quina, Carlton Morris

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Cornell; Harrison Burrows, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight; Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Sammie Szmodics; Ricky Jade-Jones, Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Barnsley vs Peterborough Prediction

Things look bleak for Barnsley as Peterborough are in better form at the moment and that should come to the fore during the game on Monday.

We predict a tight game, with Peterborough coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Peterborough

Edited by Adit Jaganathan