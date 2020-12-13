Barnsley vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley will be hoping to make it three EFL Championship wins in a row when they welcome Preston North End to the Oakwell Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Tykes have risen to 13th in the Championship table courtesy of back-to-back 2-1 victories.

Valérien Ismaël has worked wonders with this Barnsley team since joining in October, bagging more Championship points than any other club barring Norwich City.

Preston North End, on the other hand, have often flattered to deceive this season, with consistency proving hard to come by.

They have frequently followed an impressive victory with a disappointing defeat, much to the frustration of their supporters. In a space of just three days, Preston have been on both the right and the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline.

With hardly anything separating teams in the middle of the Championship table, every point is of extreme importance. A grueling encounter, if not a fascinating one, can be expected between these two.

Also Read: Juventus star Arthur explains the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Barnsley vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Tom Barkhuizen was on fire in this fixture last season

In 58 previous meetings between these two clubs in all competitions, Barnsley have emerged victorious 20 times, while losing on 24 occasions.

In recent history, Preston North End have generally had the upper hand. In fact, the Lilywhites did the double in style over Barnsley last season, winning 5-1 at home and 0-3 away.

Barnsley form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Preston North End form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Barnsley vs Preston North End Team News

Barnsley

⚽️🎥 GOAL-CAM



As cool as his surname, Dominik Frieser grabs the winning goal after a superb Reds move... 😍 pic.twitter.com/RTD8JY6C5b — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) December 13, 2020

The home side continue to miss the services of Welsh left-back Ben Williams. Mike Bahre is also out with an injury. Red-hot striker Cauley Woodrow, who now has 10 direct goal involvements in 14 league appearances, will be looking to continue his good form.

Advertisement

Injuries: Mike Bahre, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Preston North End

🗣 “It’s embarrassing, it’s inexcusable and it’s embarrassing to come off the pitch after a performance like that. Not one of us played well today, the only positive is it can’t get any worse.”



Alan Browne has also been speaking to iFollow PNE and the media. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/lv5OszFav0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 12, 2020

Preston North End welcomed Daniel Johnson back from suspension in their recent 3-0 loss away to Luton Town. He will be looking to slot back into the starting line-up in midweek. Emil Riis Jakobsen will also be hoping for a start after only making the bench last time out.

Injuries: Louis Moult

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Barnsley vs Preston North End predicted XI

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jack Walton; Mads Juel Andersen; Aapo Halme; Michael Sollbauer; Callum Styles; Alex Mowatt; Matty James; Callum Brittain; Dominik Frieser; Conor Chaplin; Cauley Woodrow.

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd; Andrew Hughes; Ben Davies; Paul Huntington; Darnell Fisher; Ryan Ledson; Alan Browne; Scott Sinclair; Daniel Johnson; Brad Potts; Jayden Stockley.

Barnsley vs Preston North End prediction

Scott Sinclair is capable of winning matches single-handedly

Advertisement

Preston North End's offense is talented enough to score against any Championship defence, let alone against the sub-par back three of Barnsley.

However, Preston's defence has also been anything but stellar this season. They are statistically the worst team defensively in the league, with 28 goals conceded so far. A scoring draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-2 Preston North End