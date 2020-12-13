Barnsley vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley will be hoping to make it three EFL Championship wins in a row when they welcome Preston North End to the Oakwell Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Tykes have risen to 13th in the Championship table courtesy of back-to-back 2-1 victories.
Valérien Ismaël has worked wonders with this Barnsley team since joining in October, bagging more Championship points than any other club barring Norwich City.
Preston North End, on the other hand, have often flattered to deceive this season, with consistency proving hard to come by.
They have frequently followed an impressive victory with a disappointing defeat, much to the frustration of their supporters. In a space of just three days, Preston have been on both the right and the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline.
With hardly anything separating teams in the middle of the Championship table, every point is of extreme importance. A grueling encounter, if not a fascinating one, can be expected between these two.
Barnsley vs Preston North End Head-to-Head
In 58 previous meetings between these two clubs in all competitions, Barnsley have emerged victorious 20 times, while losing on 24 occasions.
In recent history, Preston North End have generally had the upper hand. In fact, the Lilywhites did the double in style over Barnsley last season, winning 5-1 at home and 0-3 away.
Barnsley form guide: W-W-L-W-L
Preston North End form guide: L-W-D-W-L
Barnsley vs Preston North End Team News
Barnsley
The home side continue to miss the services of Welsh left-back Ben Williams. Mike Bahre is also out with an injury. Red-hot striker Cauley Woodrow, who now has 10 direct goal involvements in 14 league appearances, will be looking to continue his good form.
Injuries: Mike Bahre, Ben Williams
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Preston North End
Preston North End welcomed Daniel Johnson back from suspension in their recent 3-0 loss away to Luton Town. He will be looking to slot back into the starting line-up in midweek. Emil Riis Jakobsen will also be hoping for a start after only making the bench last time out.
Injuries: Louis Moult
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Barnsley vs Preston North End predicted XI
Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jack Walton; Mads Juel Andersen; Aapo Halme; Michael Sollbauer; Callum Styles; Alex Mowatt; Matty James; Callum Brittain; Dominik Frieser; Conor Chaplin; Cauley Woodrow.
Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd; Andrew Hughes; Ben Davies; Paul Huntington; Darnell Fisher; Ryan Ledson; Alan Browne; Scott Sinclair; Daniel Johnson; Brad Potts; Jayden Stockley.
Barnsley vs Preston North End prediction
Preston North End's offense is talented enough to score against any Championship defence, let alone against the sub-par back three of Barnsley.
However, Preston's defence has also been anything but stellar this season. They are statistically the worst team defensively in the league, with 28 goals conceded so far. A scoring draw could be on the cards.
Prediction: Barnsley 2-2 Preston North EndPublished 13 Dec 2020, 19:43 IST