Barnsley vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley will welcome Preston North End to Oakwell for the lunchtime kickoff of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Blackpool at the same ground on Tuesday. Owen Dale and Oliver Casey scored in either half to guide the Tangerines to victory.

Preston North End fell to a 4-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on home turf. Ben Brereton provided two assists to inspire a comfortable win for his side.

The defeat left the Lancashire outfit in 16th spot, having garnered 58 points from 44 matches. Barnsley are rooted to the bottom of the standings on 30 points and have already been relegated to League One.

Barnsley vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 62 occasions in the past and Preston North End have a slightly better record with 26 wins to their name. Barnsley were victorious in 21 previous matches, while 14 fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson scored second-half goals to guide Preston to a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Barnsley form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Preston North End form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Barnsley vs Preston North End Team News

Barnsley

Michal Helik, Bradley Collins and Aapo Halme have all been sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Michal Helik, Bradley Collins, Aapo Halme

Suspension: None

Preston North End

Ryan Ledson, Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen and Isaiah Brown have been sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Ryan Ledson, Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown

Suspension: None

Barnsley vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Walton; Remy Vita, Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain; Romal Palmer, Matthew Wolfe; Callum Styles, Amine Bassi, Domingos Quina; Carlton Morris

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Bambo Diaby, Andrew Hughes; Brad Potts, Alistair McCann, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Greg Cunningham; Sean Maguire, Cameron Archer

Barnsley vs Preston North End Prediction

Neither side have anything left to play for this season. However, Barnsley's poor home form does not offer much confidence, although Preston North End have also been poor on their travels.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-2 Preston North End

