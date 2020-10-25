Barnsley vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21 

Barnsley will welcome QPR to the Oakwell Stadium on Tuesday, with three points at stake on matchday eight of the EFL Championship.

The hosts currently sit in 21st spot, with goal difference separating them from the relegation zone, while QPR are five places higher in 16th, with seven points picked up from seven games.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of draws, with Barnsley playing out a 1-1 draw away to Millwall on Saturday, while the visitors were toothless in their goalless stalemate at home to Birmingham City.

Barnsley vs QPR Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 56 occasions in the past and QPR have the superior head-to-head record.

The Loftus Road side have 28 wins to their name, while Barnsley were victorious on 17 occasions. A total of 11 previous matches between the pair have ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in June when an early strike by Elliot Simoes was enough to give QPR a 1-0 away win.

Barnsley form guide: D-L-D-D-D

QPR form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Barnsley vs QPR Team News

Barnsley

The home side have Ben Williams ruled out of the game with an ACL injury. There are no suspension worries for Barnsley.

Injury: Ben Williams

Suspension: None

QPR

The visitors have two players ruled out with injury. Luke Amos (ACL) and Angel Rangel (Achilles tendon) are both sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Angel Rangel

Suspension: None

Barnsley vs QPR Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton; Mads Anderson, Michal Helik, Michael Solibauer; Clarke Oduor, Alex Mowatt, Matty James, Callum Brittain; Elliot Simoes; Conor Chaplin, Dominik Frieser

QPR Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Seny Dieng; Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Robert Dickie, Osman Kakay; Geoff Cameron; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Albert Adomah, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Barnsley vs QPR Prediction

Both sides have an incredibly similar record coming into this fixture. They have each picked up four points from their last five matches, with a loss apiece in this time.

Settling in to his 𝘯𝘦𝘸 home 🏟️



📸 😄 pic.twitter.com/QVETkGpE48 — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) October 25, 2020

Barnsley have not tasted victory in their last seven league games, while for QPR, their winless run stands at six.

The two teams have shown a high propensity for draws in recent weeks and although Barnsley need the points more than their opponents due to their precarious position on the table, they might have to share the spoils with QPR.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 QPR