Barnsley vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Barnsley and QPR will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 32 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Luton Town. Allan Campbell and Elijah Adebayo scored either side of Carlton Morris' goal to give the Hatters all three points.

QPR had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on home turf. Dael Fry's first-half strike and Albert Adomah's second-half own goal saw Boro twice come from behind to leave the capital with a point.

The stalemate left the Hoops in the fourth spot, having garnered 52 points from 29 matches so far. Barnsley still occupy bottom position and are now eight points from safety.

Barnsley vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides and QPR have a superior record with 28 wins to their name. Barnsley were victorious on 19 occasions while 12 matches in the past ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 draw on matchday four of the current campaign. QPR came back from being two goals down at halftime to snatch a point on home turf.

Barnsley form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

QPR form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Barnsley vs QPR Team News

Barnsley

Victor Adeboyejo, Callum Brittain, Jasper Moon, Clarke Odour, Matty Wolfe and Cauley Woodrow are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Victor Adeboyejo, Callum Brittain, Jasper Moon, Clarke Odour, Matty Wolfe, Cauley Woodrow

Suspension: None

QPR

Sam McCallum and Jordan Archer are unavailable due to injuries while Seny Dieng is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Sam McCallum, Jordan Archer

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Seny Dieng

Barnsley vs QPR Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Remy Vita, Domingos Quina, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson, Aaron Leya Iseka; Devante Cole, Callum Styles

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Albert Adomah; Chris Willock, Luke Amos; Lyndon Dykes

Barnsley vs QPR Prediction

Barnsley's poor run of form has installed them as favorites to get relegated and their losing run does not look likely to end anytime soon.

QPR, by contrast, are on a fine run of form and are on course for promotion. We are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 QPR

Edited by Shardul Sant