Barnsley vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Reading at the Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their last defeat.

Sheffield United condemned them to a 2-0 loss before the international break, their first in three league games.

They widened their gap from safety to five points, having entered the matchday with just two, as Reading, who're just above them in the table, won their match against Blackburn Rovers.

A 78th-minute strike from Josh Laurent secured all three points for the Royals, their first win in five games.

Barnsley vs Reading Head-To-Head

Reading have won 32 of their previous 79 clashes with Barnsley, who've beaten them in 26 games, the last of which came in March 2014.

Since then, the Royals have gone nine games unbeaten in the fixture, winning five, including a 1-0 victory in the reverse.

Barnsley Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Barnsley vs Reading Team News

Barnsley

Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow are edging closer to their returns, but question marks remain over Callum Styles and Michał Helik.

Carlton Morris will look to add to his tally of eight strikes this season in all competitions, but he's one booking away from a ban.

Injured: Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow

Doubtful: Callum Styles, Michał Helik

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

Key midfielder Andy Rinomhota came off with an injury during Reading's match against Blackburn just before the international break and is out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Yakou Meite is also injured and will be out for six weeks.

Dejan Tetek, who's been nursing a hamstring injury for nearly three months now, isn't scheduled to return before the end of the month.

Felipe Araruna and Femi Azeez are also out with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Andy Rinomhota, Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek, Yakou Meite

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Barnsley vs Reading Predicted XI

Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Brad Collins; Callum Brittain, Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen, Rémy Vita; Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer; Amine Bassi, Callum Styles, Domingos Quina; Carlton Morris.

Reading (4-2-3-1): Ørjan Nyland; Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre; Danny Drinkwater, John Swift; Tom Ince, Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas João.

Barnsley vs Reading Prediction

Reading will hope to put more daylight between them and the relegation zone with a win here, but the Tykes can be tough to beat on home soil.

They're currently five consecutive league games without a defeat at the Oakwell and we expect their run to continue with a draw here.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Reading

