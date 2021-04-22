Barnsley vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley will host Rotherham United at the Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Both sides need the three points for markedly different reasons.

The home side come into this game off the back of a 1-0 away win over Huddersfield Town. Daryl Dike continued his rich vein of form by stepping off the bench to score the game-winning goal in the 65th minute.

Rotherham United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on home turf. George Saville and Chuba Akpom found the back of the net to complete the comeback victory over their 10-man hosts.

That loss was detrimental to Rotherham United's survival hopes. The Millers currently sit in 22nd spot and are four points from safety with two games in hand.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have promotion ambitions on their mind and currently occupy the final playoff spot, with 74 points accrued from 43 games.

Barnsley vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 53 occasions in the past and Barnsley have a slightly better record.

The Tykes have 22 wins to their name, compared to Rotherham United's 17 victories. The spoils were shared in 14 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when very early goals from Alex Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow helped Barnsley to a 2-1 away win.

Barnsley have been in fine form of late, with three wins and a draw registered in their last five games. Rotherham United have lost their last three matches on the trot.

Barnsley form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Rotherham United form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Barnsley vs Rotherham United Team News

Barnsley

Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (ACL) are both unavailable for selection. However, there are no suspension worries for head coach Valerien Ismael.

Herbie Kane has recovered from his groin injury and could be available for selection.

Injuries: Ben Williams, Liam Kitching

Suspension: None

Rotherham United

Clark Robertson has been ruled out with an injury. Matt Crooks is also unavailable following his red card in the defeat to Middlesbrough.

Injuries: Clark Robertson

Suspension: Matt Crooks

READ | @Angus_Mac15 lands @paentsuk Man of the Match award for performance against Boro



Congratulations on your first Millers goal and a Man of the Match display, despite the cruel nature of last night's defeat.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/sSdzKcyKFc — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) April 22, 2021

Barnsley vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (gk); Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Toby Sibbiock; Callum Styles, Alex Mowatt, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser; Daryl Dike

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Viktor Johansson (GK); Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe; Wes Harding, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Matthew Olosunde; Freddie Ladipo; Michael Smith

Barnsley vs Rotherham United Prediction

Based on the current form, consistency and quality of the players, there is likely to be only one winner in this clash.

Barring a major upset, Barnsley will win this one. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Rotherham United.