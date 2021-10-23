Barnsley vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Barnsley host Sheffield United at Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Barnsley are currently 23rd in the league and have only registered one win this campaign. Markus Schopp's side look set to take part in the relegation battle for the rest of the season. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Sheffield United have been woeful of late. Slavisa Jokanovic's side have lost three of their last five games, and are currently 17th in the table. The Blades will look to bounce back with a win against a poor Barnsley side on Sunday.

Both sides have been in terrible form of late and will be looking to win in order to climb up the table.

Barnsley vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have a slight edge based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Barnsley winning only one.

Sheffield United came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2019. Goals from Ben Osborn, Luke Freeman and a brace from Callum Robinson were enough to secure all three points, with Cameron McGeehan scoring a consolation goal for Barnsley on the night.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Barnsley vs Sheffield United Team News

Baldock will be a huge miss for Sheffield United

Barnsley

Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough last time out. Carlton Morris, Liam Kitching, Josh Benson and Mads Juel Andersen are all still out injured.

Injured: Carlton Morris, Liam Kitching, Josh Benson, Mads Juel Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Morgan Gibbs-White will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Luke Freeman, Oliver Burke, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack O'Connell are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: George Baldock, Sander Berge, Luke Freeman, Oliver Burke, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Morgan Gibbs-White

Barnsley vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, William Hondermarck; Jordan Williams, Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Callum Brittain; Aaron Iseka, Clarke Oduor; Cauley Woodrow

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Enda Stevens, Ben Davies, John Egan, Jayden Bogle; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane; Billy Sharp

Barnsley vs Sheffield United Prediction

Both sides have been in terrible form of late and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict a tight game with Sheffield United coming away with victory.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-1 Sheffield United

