Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2023

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns at the Oakwell Stadium in League One on Tuesday.

The Owls are unbeaten in eight of their last nine away games against Michael Duff’s men and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Barnsley continued their late charge to the top of the League One table as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Duff's men have now won their last three matches and are unbeaten in 11 consecutive games, claiming nine wins and two draws in that time.

With 69 points from 35 matches, Barnsley are currently fourth in the League One table, nine points off Tuesday’s hosts in first place.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday were left spitting feathers as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Prior to that, the Owls were on a five-game winning streak, scoring 11 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Sheffield Wednesday currently hold a one-point lead over second-placed Plymouth Argyle, with two games in hand.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, Sheffield Wednesday boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Barnsley have picked up 24 wins in that time, while 17 games have ended all square.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in seven of their last eight visits to the Oakwell Stadium, claiming three wins and five draws since October 2008.

Barnsley are currently on a five-game winning streak on home turf, stretching back to January’s 3-0 loss to Bolton.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last seven matches, picking up two draws and five wins since February’s 1-0 FA Cup loss to Fleetwood Town.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday head into Tuesday in solid form and we can expect a frenetic showdown. Barnsley have been near impenetrable on home soil, but Sheffield boast the best away record this season. With that said, we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five encounters)

