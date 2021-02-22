Barnsley vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley host Stoke City in matchday 32 of the EFL Championship at Oakwell Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams are locked on 45 points each and a win for either team will see them leapfrog to seventh spot in the table.

Stoke City are ninth on the Championship table, with Barnsley right behind them. The Potters are ahead of the Colliers on goal difference, although they have played an extra game.

Barnsley are in a rich vein of form, having won their last three games. Their most recent victory came on the road against Bristol City. Carlton Morris' 67th-minute goal was the difference-maker on that day.

Stoke City have enjoyed a decent spell of recent results. They have won their latest two matches following a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Norwich City on 13 February.

They won their last fixture 3-0 at home against Luton Town courtesy of a Nick Powell brace.

Barnsley vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head results, both teams have five wins each and have played out five draws.

In recent encounters, Stoke City have been the superior team. The Potters have won two of the last five fixtures between the two teams. The other three matches have resulted in draws.

The last time the two sides met, Stoke City held on to ensure they shared the points with Barnsley. On that occasion, centre-back Nathan Collins was sent off in the 60th minute for violent conduct.

The match ended 2-2, with Barnsley unable to take advantage of a Stoke City side playing with 10 men for a third of the game.

Barnsley form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Stoke City form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Barnsley vs Stoke City Team News

Barnsley

Left-back Ben Williams was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament injury in August, which will keep him out of action until June 2021.

Injured: Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Michael O'Neill will have his full squad at his disposal for this encounter against Barnsley.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Stoke City Predicted XIs

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Michael Solbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Conor Chaplin, Daryl Dike, Cauley Woodrow

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn, Tommy Smith, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Allen, Jordan Thompson, Jacob Brown, Nick Powell, Josh Tymon, Steven Fletcher

Barnsley vs Stoke City Prediction

Barnsley have done quite well in their recent games and they will be firm favorites on home soil. Nick Powell is a player the Barnsley defense will have to be wary of as he has been a menace for Championship teams since day one.

If the defense are able to take care of business on their end, Valerian Ismael should see Barnsley clinch a win with relative ease.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Stoke City