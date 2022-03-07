Barnsley vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to snap their four-game losing streak, Stoke City visit the Oakwell Ground Stadium to face Barnsley on Tuesday.

The hosts were denied a third victory on the trot last time out and will be looking to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

Barnsley suffered a bump in the road in their surge from the relegation zone as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Prior to that, they claimed a 2-0 victory away to Hull City on February 22, before seeing off Middlesbrough 3-2 in a thrilling contest four days later.

With 23 points from 34 games, Barnsley are currently bottom but one in the EFL Championship table, six points off Reading just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Stoke City continue to struggle for form as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool on home turf last time out.

They have now lost each of their most recent four games across all competitions, while failing to win any of their last six since a 3-0 win over Swansea City on February 8.

With 44 points from 34 games, Stoke City are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with Swansea City.

Barnsley vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Barnsley head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 63 meetings between the sides.

Stoke City have picked up one fewer wins in that time, while 18 games have ended all square.

Barnsley Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Stoke City Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Barnsley vs Stoke City Team News

Barnsley

The hosts will take to the pitch without Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Stoke City remain without the services of Harry Souttar, Liam Moore and Abdallah Sima, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Liam Moore, Abdallah Sima

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins; Remy Vita, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Jordan Williams; Claudio Gomes, Matty Wolfe; Domingos Quina, Callum Styles, Amine Bassi; Carlton Morris

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Bonham; Tommy Smith, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ben Wilmot; Lewis Baker, Joe Allen, Mario Vrančić; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown, Josh Maja

Barnsley vs Stoke City Prediction

Both sides have endured a disappointing campaign so far and find themselves in the bottom half of the league standings. The hosts head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will claim the win against an opposing side who have failed to win any of their last four away matches.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Stoke City

