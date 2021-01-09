Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21 

Barnsley will welcome Tranmere Rovers to Oakwell Stadium in their third round FA Cup fixture on Sunday.

The visitors secured their spot in this round courtesy of victories over Accrington Stanley and Brackley Town in the last two rounds. Meanwhile, Barnsley received automatic placement in this round by virtue of being an EFL Championship side.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Norwich at Carrow Road. A second-half goal from Emiliano Buenda gave the Canaries all three points.

Tranmere Rovers could not be separated in a 1-1 draw away to Barrow in their last league game in December.

🗞️ It's a Sunday matchday for us this week...



Take a read of our match preview here ⬇️#TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 8, 2021

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 11 previous occasions and Barnsley have the better head-to-head record against Tranmere Rovers.

The Tykes have four wins and five draws to their name, scoring 13 goals and conceding 11, while Tranmere were victorious on two previous occasions.

This will be their first clash since Barnsley picked up a 1-0 victory away from home in 2006.

Barnsley form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Tranmere form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers Team News

Barnsley

The hosts have three players sidelined by injuries ahead of the visit of Tranmere Rovers.

Aapo Halme (broken toe), Mike Bahre (groin), and Ben Williams (ACL) are all out for Barnsley.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Valerien Ismael.

He will, however, be without new signings Liam Kitching and Carlton Morris who are ineligible, having already appeared in the competition.

Defender Jordan Wlilliams recently returned to full fitness after a lengthy layoff and may be afforded some minutes on the field.

Injuries: Mike Bahre, Ben Williams, Aapo Halme

Ineligible: Liam Kitching, Carlton Morris

Suspension: None

👇 Your @EmiratesFACup lowdown as we welcome @TranmereRovers to Oakwell on Sunday... — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) January 8, 2021

Tranmere Rovers

Keith Hill has reported that some of his squad are due to miss out through injury and COVID-19 issues.

In his press conference he said:

“We’re suffering from injury, illness and Covid issues. That presents a challenge for us in itself but also an opportunity for players who haven’t been playing on a regular basis as well as some younger professionals”

Advertisement

Manny Monthe is suffers from tendonitis and may be a doubt for the clash, having missed his side's previous two fixtures.

Doubtful: Manny Monthe

Suspension: None

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton (GK); Mads Andersen, Michal Helik, Michael Solbaeur; Callum Styles, Alex Mowatt, Matty James, Callum Brittain; Dominik Freiser, Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo

Tranmere Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Davies (GK); Liam Ridehalgh, Peter Clarke, Sid Nelson, Calum MacDonald; Jay Spearing, Kieron Morris, Paul Lewis; Liam Feeney, James Vaughan, Morgan Ferrier

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers Prediction

Both sides like to play on the front foot, which suggests that goals could be scored at both ends.

The visitors have not been in action since last year due to the postponement of their League One fixtures. Regardless, we expect that Barnsley's superior quality will bring Tranmere's FA Cup run to an end.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Tranmere Rovers