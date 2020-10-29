Barnsley vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley claimed a long-awaited and important first win of the season on Tuesday night when they stormed to a 3-0 win over 10-man QPR.

The Tykes had only picked up four points in seven games prior to the match but new manager Valerien Ismael, who arrived last week, has steered them away from the bottom three for the time being.

Watford recorded an almost embarrassing draw away to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday. Wycombe had failed to pick up a point in their previous seven games.

The 1-1 tie saw them miss the chance to break into the top two for the first time since their opening night fixture – the first game to be played in the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

They will be determined not to be undone again but the hosts are a virtually unknown entity following their terrific performances under new management.

Barnsley vs Watford Head-to-Head

Barnsley have beaten Watford just once in the past eight meetings against them, their only win coming at home in March 2013.

This will be the first match-up between the two since March 2014 when Watford claimed a 3-0 win over their counterparts.

They first met in the FA Cup in 1911 but every one of the 56 fixtures between the two clubs since then have been league fixtures.

The historical record is fairly even, Barnsley winning 20 times against Watford and the Hornets coming out victors 21 times, with 16 draws shared.

Barnsley vs Watford Team News

Barnsley have been fortunate injury-wise in recent weeks and look to have a clean bill of health going into this one.

Attacking duo Cauley Woodrow and Conor Chaplin are set to start against the Hornets after both found the back of the net in the last game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford were given an injury boost this week after learning that Andre Gray and Will Hughes are both nearly back to full fitness.

However, both Stipe Perica and club captain Troy Deeney are doubts after missing their midweek draw with Wycombe.

Injured: Isaac Success, Adam Masina

Doubtful: Troy Deeney, Stipe Perica

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Watford Predicted XI

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Brittain, Clarke Odour, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Freiser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Watford predicted XI (5-3-2): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ben Wilmot, Ken Sema, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Etienne Capoue, Joao Pedro, Ismalia Sarr

Barnsley vs Watford Prediction

After the results in midweek, it’s hard to tell how this one could go. Watford have drawn their last two games and thus have accumulated less points in that time than Barnsley have (four).

In terms of on-paper quality, Watford win hands down, but the Championship is never straight-forward, as demonstrated by recent form.

With the Hornets squad still disjointed by injury and Barnsley enjoying what they hope is the start of their new-manager-honeymoon period, we could see a very close and tense face-off and perhaps a draw when all is said and done.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-2 Watford