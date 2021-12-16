Barnsley vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Aiming to make it three wins on the trot in the EFL Championship, West Bromwich Albion take a trip to the Oakwell Ground Stadium to face Barnsley on Friday.

The hosts, on the other hand, head into the game without a win in any of their most recent six outings and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Barnsley were left empty handed once again in the Championship as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Preston North End last time out.

Poya Asbaghi’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their last six outings, picking up two draws and losing four games in that time.

With just 13 points from 22 games, Barnsley are currently 23rd in the EFL Championship table, eight points behind Reading just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, West Brom made it two wins from two last time out as they edged out Reading 1-0 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 win at Coventry City which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

West Bromwich Albion are currently third on the log after amassing 40 points from their 22 league outings.

Barnsley vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head

West Bromwich Albion boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their last 69 encounters. Barnsley have won one less game, while 24 matches have ended in draws.

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Barnsley vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Barnsley

Finnish defender Aapo Halme remains the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Aapo Halme

Suspension: None

West Bromwich Albion

Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore and Dara O'Shea will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore, Dara O'Shea

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik; Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Aaron Leya

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Jordan Hugill

Barnsley vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

West Bromwich Albion head into the game in resurgent form and will be aiming to move level on points with second-placed Bournemouth. We predict they will claim all three points as they take on a floundering Barnsley side.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Edited by Peter P