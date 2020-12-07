Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Friday would have put a dampener on the mood in the home camp.

They slipped to 17th but will eye this fixture as a game where they can further increase their eight-point buffer from the bottom three.

Wycombe Wanderers are on a six-game winless run, having drawn 2-2 with Preston North End in their last outing.

A win this weekend, though, could see them out of the bottom three.

💬 "One by one, we stay focused and go again on Wednesday...”



Valérien Ismaël urges Barnsley to learn from our defeat against Bournemouth last night. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) December 5, 2020

Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-head

Barnsley have never lost at home to Wycombe, having hosted the Chairboys three times in their history.

They have fallen to defeat to the visitors just once in their six previous match-ups, losing 1-0 in December 2019.

All six games have been league fixtures, and all of them have come post-2000. This will be the first time they meet in the Championship.

Advertisement

Barnsley have beaten Wycombe twice in their history, and have drawn on five occasions.

Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Luke Thomas could be handed a start in this encounter after starting the loss to Bournemouth on the bench.

Dominik Frieser could also come into the starting lineup in a much-changed side for the Tykes.

Injured: Mike-Steven Bahre, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Anthony Stewart is a doubt for this match after coming off injured in the draw to Preston at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Scott Kaskett is sure to start after netting a second-half goal in their last outing while Matt Bloomfield may also get the nod for the first time in over a month.

Injured: Uche Ikpeazu, Ryan Tafazoli, Curtis Thompson, Dominic Gape, Darius Charles

Doubtful: Anthony Stewart

Suspended: None

"The easiest goal he'll get all season..."



Not sure about that!@scottkashket equalled his goal tally from the League 1 promotion-winning season... and there's still 30 games to go.#PNEvWYC pic.twitter.com/1rcpTvZkHP — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) December 7, 2020

Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Dominik Frieser, Luke Thomas, Cauley Woodrow

Advertisement

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Jason McCarthy, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Fred Onyedinma, Matt Bloomfield, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers

Hosts Barnsley are hungry for a win to increase their comfortable cushion from the bottom three, but their opponents will have other ideas.

Wycombe are on a barren run and know a win will most likely take them out of the dreaded relegation zone. Despite both sides desperately wanting a win, we expect this to end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers