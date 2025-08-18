Basel vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Basel will face Copenhagen at the St. Jakob-Park on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side won the Swiss Super League last season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign and will be looking to follow that up with a return to the main stages of the Champions League.

They have had a mixed start to their new season, losing two of their first four league games. They returned to winning ways emphatically at the weekend as they thrashed third-tier side Biel-Bienne 6-1 in the opening round of the domestic cup and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage on Wednesday.

Similarly, Copenhagen lifted the Danish Superliga last season and are on the hunt for continental football. They began their quest for Champions League action in the second round of the qualifiers last month, beating Drita 3-0 on aggregate.

The visitors were then drawn against Malmo in the third round, playing out a goalless draw with the Swedish giants in the first leg before defeating them 5-0 in the return leg to advance to the play-off round.

Basel vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Basel and Copenhagen.

The hosts' last meeting against Danish opposition came back in the 2022-23 campaign when they faced Brondby in a UEFA Conference League qualifying clash which they won on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

The visitors have had five competitive meetings against Swiss opposition, winning four of those games and losing the other.

Basel last appeared in the main stages of the Champions League back in the 2017-18 campaign. Copenhagen, meanwhile, last featured in the continental showpiece in the 2023-24 season.

Basel vs Copenhagen Prediction

FCB have won three of their last four games and have lost just two of their last seven in competitive action. They have won their last nine games at the St. Jakob-Park and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Byens Hold have won all but two of their eight competitive games this term. They have work to do on the road on Wednesday but will be keen to keep the scoreline civil with a view of completing the job on home patch next week.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Copenhagen

Basel vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last 10 matches)

