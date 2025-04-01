Basel vs GC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2025 

Basel and GC Zurich will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 30 clash on Thursday (April 3rd). The game will be played at St. Jakob-Park.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered against Winterthur over the weekend. Xherdan Shaqiri broke the deadlock in the 49th minute before turning provider for Benie Traore in the 70th minute.

Grasshoppers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to city rivals FC Zurich. Jean-Philippe Gbamin put the visitors ahead in first-half injury time while Bledian Krasniqi doubled their lead midway through the second half. Adama Bojang halved the deficit with eight minutes left on the clock.

The loss left them in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 29 games. Basel are second with 49 points to their name.

Basel vs GC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

GC Zurich have 99 wins from the last 238 head-to-head games. Basel were victorious 89 times while 50 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Grasshoppers claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Eight of Grasshoppers' last nine league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Basel have the best home defensive record in the league, having conceded 13 goals in 14 games in front of their fans.

Grasshoppers have won just one of their last 10 league games (six draws).

Four of Basel's last five home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Basel vs GC Zurich Prediction

Basel are two points off current table-toppers Servette. The Rotblau have a shot at climbing to the summit of the standings by claiming maximum points here. Fabio Celestini's side are the favorites in this game but have lost each of the last two head-to-head games they hosted.

Grasshoppers are on course to contest the relegation playoff for the second successive season. They started 2025 with an away win over Sion but have won just one league game since then.

There is an intense four-way race for the league title and Basel cannot afford any slip-ups. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 GC Zurich

Basel vs GC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

