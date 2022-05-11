Basel vs Grasshopper prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

The Swiss Super League continues this week and will see Basel host Grasshopper at St. Jakob-Park on Thursday night.

Basel have struggled to impress under manager Guillermo Abascal since the Spaniard's appointment in late February. They played out a goalless draw against last-placed Lausanne-Sport in their last game to confirm automatic relegation for the Blue and White.

The home side sit second in the league table with 57 points from 33 games. They are now on the hunt for European football and can confirm that with a win this week.

Grasshopper's results in recent weeks have improved after a poor start to the year. However, they lost 1-0 to Sion in their last game, conceding midway through the second half after being on the backfoot for most of the game.

The visitors sit eighth in the league standings with 36 points from 33 games. They are just three points above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap on Thursday.

Basel vs Grasshopper Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 87 meetings between Basel and Grasshopper. The hosts have won 44 of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times. In total, 24 of their matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in March, which Basel won 4-2.

Basel Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

Grasshopper Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Basel vs Grasshopper Team News

Basel

Tomas Tavares came off injured last weekend and has been ruled out of the season as a result. The defender joins Emmanuel Essiam, Andrea Padula, Valentin Stocker and Liam Miller on the injury list for the hosts. Michael Lang and Raoul Petretta are both doubts for this one.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Andrea Padula, Valentin Stocker, Liam Miller, Tomas Tavares

Doubtful: Michael Lang, Raoul Petretta

Suspended: None

Grasshopper

The visitors will be without the services of Georg Margreitter, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro and Petar Pusic on Thursday as they are all injured.

Injured: Georg Margreitter, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro, Petar Pusic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Basel vs Grasshopper Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Heinz Lindner; Noah Katterbach, Fabian Frei, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andy Pelmard; Wouter Burger; Dan Ndoye, Taulant Xhaka, Sebastiano Esposito, Darian Males; Adam Szalai

Grasshopper Predicted XI (3-4-3): André Moreira; Allan Arigoni, Noah Loosli, Ayumu Seko; Bendegúz Bolla, Hayao Kawabe, Christian Herc; Dominik Schmid, Francis Momoh, Giotto Morandi, Léo Bonatini

Basel vs Grasshopper Prediction

Basel are on a run of back-to-back winless and goalless outings and have won just one of their last six league games. They have, however, lost just twice on home turf this season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Grasshopper's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak. They are unbeaten in their last three games on the road and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Grasshopper

