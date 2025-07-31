Basel vs Grasshoppers Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2025

Basel and Grasshoppers clash at the St. Jakob-Park on Saturday for matchday two of the 2025-26 Swiss Super League season. Both teams began their campaign with a loss and will be aiming to get their first points on the board.

Ad

Having clinched their 21st title in the competition last time out, Basel's title defense got off to a 2-1 loss to St. Gallen, who produced a second-half comeback.

An own goal from Lukas Gortler in the 40th minute had the RotBlau in front, but Gortler made up for it after the break with a goal in the right net to equalize for the hosts, before Willem Geubbels turned the match around with only 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Ad

Trending

Basel huffed and puffed, but fell short of finding the equalizer that would have fetched them a point.

Meanwhile, Grasshoppers, the most decorated side in the Swiss top flight, endured a similar fate against Luzern, who fought back twice from a deficit to win 3-2 in Zurich.

Nikolas Muci struck a fifth-minute penalty to give the Hoppers an early lead, but Matteo Di Giusto made it 1-1 11 minutes later. Luke Plange restored Grasshoppers' lead in the 31st minute, but Adrian Grbic converted a spot-kick seven minutes later for the visitors in what was an end-to-end match.

Ad

More drama was expected after the break, but the sides appeared to run out of steam. Lucas Ferreira added a third goal for Luzern in the 69th minute, as Grasshoppers couldn't find their way back into the match, losing their opening game.

Basel vs Grasshoppers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 239 clashes between the Swiss giants, Basel and Grasshoppers, with Basel winning on 90 occasions and Grasshoppers seeing 99 wins.

The sides have drawn 50 times in history, but there have been no stalemates since May 2022 (1-1) - 12 games ago.

Basel and Grasshoppers both failed to win their opening games last weekend, with the former in 10th place and Grasshoppers in seventh.

Ad

Basel vs Grasshoppers Prediction

The RotBlau have the home advantage here and will be aiming for their second consecutive home win against Grasshoppers, who've been the more successful of the two in recent clashes.

We expect another close contest between the eternal rivals, with Basel narrowly edging out the Zurich side.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Grasshoppers

Basel vs Grasshoppers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More