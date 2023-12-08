Basel vs Grasshoppers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9, 2023 

Basel host Grasshoppers at St. Jakob-Park on Saturday (December 9) in the Swiss Super League, looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

It has been a miserable campaign for Basel, a traditional Swiss giant. In 16 games, they have won just four times, with 15 points, languishing second from bottom in the league table.

Lately, though, things have appeared to improve. The RotBlau are unbeaten in three games, winning twice.

In their most recent top-flight outing, on Thursday, Fabio Celestini's side won 3-1 at Lugano 3-1. Jonathan Dubasin put the visitors in front after 29 minutes, but Roman Macek equalised nine minutes after half-time. Dorde Jovanovic restored Basel's lead after the hour mark before Romeo Beney put the final nail in Lugano's coffin with a third goal in stoppage time.

Grasshoppers, meanwhile, haven't really covered themselves in glory either, accruing just two points more than Basel from 16 games and sitting three places above them in the standings.

However, the Hoppers are coming off a huge league win, beating Lausanne 5-0 at home last weekend. Following a frustrating first half that produced no goals, the hosts turned up the heat after the break.

Felipe Ferreira netted a brace, and Tsiy-William Ndenge, Awer Mabil,and Theo Ndicka also scored.

Basel vs Grasshoppers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 232 clashes between the two sides before, with Grasshoppers leading 95-87.

Their last six games have seen each side win thrice, alternatingly.

Gasshoppers have scored five goals in two of their last three Swiss Super League games.

Basel are unbeaten in three league games, winning twice.

Basel are unbeaten in 10 home games to Grasshoppers since losing 1-0 in May 2016.

Basel vs Grasshoppers Prediction

Although this fixture has alternated between each side recnetly, Basel boast a terrific home record to Grasshoppers, who are coming off the back of a huge win in their last game.

This game should be close, and a high-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 Grasshoppers

Basel vs Grasshoppers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes