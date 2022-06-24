Basel vs Greuther Fürth Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022

FC Basel and Greuther Fürth lock horns at the Sportplatz Gmund in a friendly fixture on Saturday.

This will be the second friendly game of the pre-season for Basel, who have traveled to Germany for this game. They opened their pre-season campaign last week with a 3-0 win against second-tier side Neuchâtel Xamax.

Fürth have played two games in the pre-season thus far, with the first one ending in a 4-1 win against CSKA Sofia last week and their game against Ludogorets on Wednesday ending in a 1-1 draw.

The German side will be playing in the 2. Bundesliga in the 2022-23 campaign after being relegated from the Bundesliga last season. They will be warming up for the upcoming season as they aim to return to the top-flight.

Basel vs Greuther Fürth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Basel have faced German clubs 21 times across all competitions, including friendly games, while this will be the first encounter against a Swiss team for Furth.

Basel have a poor record against German opponents, suffering 10 defeats, and picking up six wins while playing out a draw on five occasions.

Basel have enjoyed a good goalscoring record in these fixtures, scoring 27 goals in 21 games but have also conceded 42 goals in the same period.

Furth struggled defensively in their 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign and conceded 82 goals in just 34 games. They will be hoping to improve upon that aspect during the pre-season.

Basel kept a clean sheet in their only pre-season game last week while Furth have conceded a goal apiece in the two friendly games thus far.

Basel vs Greuther Fürth Prediction

Basel played with two different squads in their friendly game against Neuchâtel Xamax, with the starting XI being rotated after the first half. Coach Patrick Rahmen will likely allow some fringe players to warm up ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Furth played a game of two halves, 60 minutes each against Ludogorets, which ended in a draw. They will be determined to return to winning ways in this game. Basel have the advantage in terms of squad quality and should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Greuther Fürth

Basel vs Greuther Fürth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes.

