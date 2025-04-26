Basel vs Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Basel and Lausanne square off in the Swiss Cup semi-final on Sunday at St. Jakob-Park.

The hosts are coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Yverdon at the same venue in the Swiss Super League last weekend. Philip Otele broke the deadlock in the 16th minute before Xherdan Shaqiri took centre stage with a five-star showing. He made it two in the 27th minute and provided three assists, for Benie Traore's first-half brace and Otele to complete his brace after the break.

Lausanne, meanwhile, saw off Lugano with a routine 2-0 home win, also in the league. Fousseni Diabate and Mogan Poaty scored first-half goals to help their side claim all three points.

Les bleu et blanc now turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a shootout victory over Belinzona in the quarter-final, while Basel qualified with a 3-1 win at Etoile-Carouge.

Biel or Young Boys face the winner of this tie in the final.

Basel vs Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 80 wins from their last 185 head-to-head games with Lausanne, losing 61.

Their most recent clash in February saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 draw in league action.

Six of Lausanne's last eight games have seen one side fail to score.

Basel are winless in seven head-to-head games, losing four.

Basel have won their last five games.

Basel vs Lausanne Prediction

Basel are the form side in Swiss football. Led by the veteran Shaqirir, the Rotblau have won their last five games to open up a six-point gap at the summit of the Super League. They are on course for a first league title since 2017 and also in the running for a ninth domestic double.

Lausanne, for their part, are nine-time winners of the cup and are aiming to qualify for their first final since 2010. They have a good record in this fixture in recent years, although playing away puts them at a disadvantage.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 Lausanne

Basel vs Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

