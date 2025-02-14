Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Basel will host Lausanne-Sport at St. Jakob Park for the 24th round of the Swiss Super League on Sunday afternoon. The hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways and avoid losing their place at the top of the league table.

Basel suffered a 2-1 loss to Servette last weekend after winning three and drawing one of their previous four league games. The hosts, who are only one point clear at the top of the table, had a tough ending to last year, failing to win any of their final three matches, but have been in impressive form since returning from the winter break and will look to put last weekend's loss behind them quickly.

Lausanne-Sport picked up their first win of the year with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Yverdon-Sport last time out to move up to fifth place, only five points off the top. The visitors had struggled in recent weeks, picking up only two points out of the last 12 available but will hope to put together a good run of results in the coming months to ensure championship-round qualification.

Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 95th meeting between both teams. Basel have won 44 of their previous matchups, and 21 have ended in draws while Lausanne have won the remaining 29.

The hosts are winless in the last six editions of this fixture, drawing two, losing four and failing to register a goal in four of the last eight.

Basel have the best offensive and defensive records in the Swiss top flight with 50 goals scored and only 25 conceded after 23 games played.

Lausanne have the joint-third-best offensive record and the joint-second-best defensive record in the league with 40 goals scored and 30 conceded.

Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction

FCB are slight favorites going into the weekend but will need to be at their best to ensure they pick up all three points. The hosts should receive a slight boost from their strong home form, having lost just three league home games so far.

Lausanne will likely be satisfied to get a point against the league leaders but have struggled for results on the road in the league all season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Lausanne-Sport

Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five matches)

