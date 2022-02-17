Basel vs Lausanne-Sport prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

Basel will welcome Lausanne-Sport to St. Jakob-Park for a matchday 22 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways following their respective losses last weekend. The hosts fell to a 3-1 defeat away to rivals Young Boys. Vincent Sierro, Nicolas Ngameleu and Jordan Siebatcheu all got on the scoresheet to help the defending champions secure a comeback win on home turf.

Lausanne fell to a 2-0 defeat to Grasshoppers in front of their own fans. Nigerian forward Francis Momoh scored a brace to condemn the Geneva outfit to defeat.

Basel's defeat saw their second spot usurped by Young Boys and they are now 12 points behind runaway leaders FC Zurich. Lausanne remain rooted to the bottom of the table and are 11 points away from safety.

Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Head-to-Head

Basel have 27 wins from their last 43 matches against Lausanne-Sport. The visitors were victorious on six occasions while 10 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent league meeting in January. Two injury time goals saw the two sides points in a 1-1 draw.

Basel form guide: L-D-W-D-D

Lausanne-Sport form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Team News

Basel

Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula have all been sidelined with injuries. Pajtim Kasami is a doubt for the game while Wouter Burger is unavailable due to the red card he picked up against Young Boys.

Injuries: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Doubtful: Pajtim Kasami

Suspension: Wouter Burger

Lausanne-Sport

Joel Geissmann and Aldin Turkes are unavailable due to injuries while Adrien Trebel is suspended.

Injuries: Joel Geissmann, Aldin Turkes

Suspension: Adrien Trebel

Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Noah Katterbach, Andy Pelmard, Albian Hajdari, Michael Lang; Fabian Frei, Matias Palacios; Valentin Stocker, Sebastiano Esposito, Dan Ndoye; Darian Males

Lausanne Sport Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mory Diaw (GK); Elton Monteiro, Lamine Kone, Karim Sow; Trae Coyle, Tochi Suzuki, Jean Nguessan, Trazie Thomas, Fouad Chafik; Mohamed Amdouni, Brahima Ouattara

Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction

Basel still have their destiny in their hands in their quest for continental qualification. The game against Lausanne offers an excellent opportunity for them to get back to winning ways.

The visitors have been out of sorts throughout the season and barring an unlikely upset, Basel should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Basel 3-0 Lausanne Sport

