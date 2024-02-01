Basel vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Basel host Lugano at the St. Jakob-Park on Saturday for their clash in the Swiss Super League, as they aim to extend their winning run to three games.

The RotBlau are coming into the match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Young Boys, followed by a 3-1 defeat of Winterthur on the road.

Having struggled earlier on in their campaign, which saw them win just once from their opening 12 games, the former Swiss champions have shown an improvement in form.

With 25 points from 21 games, Basel are now up to ninth position on the table and will be eager to continue their upward march.

Lugano haven't really covered themselves in glory either, accruing just five points more than Basel to sit in fifth position on the table. The Black and Whites have seen rather patchy form lately, unable to string together a series of wins.

Since their last victory, a 4-1 drubbing of St. Gallen on the road, Mattia Croci-Torti's side were held to a goalless stalemate by Grasshoppers at home.

Basel vs Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 139 previous clashes between the sides, with Basel winning 59 times over Lugano and losing on 39 occasions.

Basel are unbeaten in their last three games against Lugano, winning their most recent clash 3-1 in December 2023.

Lugano's last win over Basel came in October 2022.

Basel haven't beaten Lugano consecutively since a run of three wins in a row between October 2021 and May 2022.

Basel and Lugano have drawn twice in their last three encounters, as much as in their previous nine.

Having won their last two games, Basel are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Lugano are unbeaten in their last three away league games.

Basel vs Lugano Prediction

Basel have severely underperformed this season but their recent improvements are a sign of encouragement. Back-to-back wins must have restored their confidence and they will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

Lugano have blown hot and cold by comparison, and this doesn't hold them in good stead. A defeat for Lugano seems likely in this encounter.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Lugano

Basel vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes