Basel vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Basel will entertain Lugano at St. Jakob-Park in the Swiss Super League on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the league standings, with a one-point lead over second-placed Servette. Bianconeri have registered 14 wins and are in fifth place in the league table.
RotBlau made it two wins on the trot on Thursday, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Grasshoppers. Dominik Robin Schmid broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, with Xherdan Shaqiri providing the assist. Philip Otele doubled their lead in the 40th minute.
The visitors met Yverdon in their previous outing on Wednesday and goals from Anto Grgić and Shkelqim Vladi helped them register a 2-0 away win. They climbed to fifth place in the standings after that win and have 48 points, the same as fourth-placed Luzern.
Basel vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 144 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 59 wins. Bianconeri have 43 wins and 42 games have ended in draws.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against RotBlau. They registered a 2-1 away win in July and their league meeting in January ended in a 2-2 draw.
- The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the Swiss Super League this season, scoring 61 goals.
- Lugano have lost five of their last six away games in all competitions, failing to score in three.
- Basel have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions, with that loss registered at home.
- The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their last four meetings against RotBlau.
- The hosts have won just one of their last nine games against Bianconeri.
Basel vs Lugano Prediction
Bebbi have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last six league outings while suffering one loss. They have scored two goals apiece in four games in that period. Notably, they are winless in their last four home games against the visitors, suffering three losses.
Bianconeri have lost four of their last six league games and have failed to score in three games in that period. They have lost just one of their last 10 games against the hosts and have scored at least two goals in six games in that period.
Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' good recent record against RotBlau, a draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Basel 2-2 Lugano
Basel vs Lugano Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes