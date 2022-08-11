Basel vs Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

FC Basel will take on Lugano this weekend as the Swiss Super League returns to action.

Basel are winless so far in the division, having drawn all their opening three outings. They sit a place behind their rivals on Sunday.

Lugano, on the other hand, have played four matches so far. They have lost three already with just one win to their name. They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Luzern.

Basel vs Lugano Head-to-Head

Basel hold a formidable edge in this fixture in recent encounters. They have won four out of their last five outings against Lugano, with the other one ending in a draw. The last time they played against each other, Basel won the fixture 2-1 with both teams going down to 10 men.

Basel form guide: D-D-D

Lugano form guide: L-W-L-L

Basel vs Lugano Team News

FC Basel

Emmanuel Essiam (unknown) and Anton Kade (fitness) will be out of action for the home team. Apart from that, they have no other suspensions.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Anton Kade

Suspended: None

Lugano

The visitors have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this trip.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Basel vs Lugano Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Marwin Hitz; Michael Lang, Arnau Comas, Kasim Adams, Noah Katterbach; Fabian Frei; Dan Ndoye, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger, Liam Millar; Zeki Amdouni

Lugano (3-4-3): Amir Saipi; Albian Hajdari, Olivier Custodio, Fabio Daprela; Numa Lavanchy, Mohamed Haj Mahmoud, Jonathan Sabbatini, Milton Valenzuela; Maren Haile-Selassie, Ignacio Aliseda, Zan Celar.

Basel vs Lugano Prediction

It has been an interesting start for the perennial title favorites this season as they are yet to register their first win of the campaign. They will be looking at Lugano's recent struggles in the division to finally break that jinx.

The visitors will also sense an opportunity at taking on Basel at this point in the season, where their rivals are slightly under-confident of their own prospects from the game. More importantly, they have not enjoyed a good head-to-head record against Basel in recent memory. It will be an ideal time for them to earn the bragging rights.

Basel, nonetheless, are firm favorities given their history in this fixture and their superior squad profile. A win for Basel is on the cards.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 Lugano

