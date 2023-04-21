Basel vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Basel and Luzern will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 away win over OGC Nice in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal tie. The tie was firmly balanced following a 2-2 draw in the first leg and the French side were seemingly on their way to the last four following Gaetan Laborde's early strike.

However, Jean-Kevin Augustin scored a dramatic 86th-minute equalizer to force extra time, while Kasim Adams' goal in extra time helped his side book a semifinal date with Fiorentina.

Luzern triumphed over FC Zurich with a comfortable 4-1 home win. Max Meyer opened the scoring and provided an assist in the first half, while Pius Dorn starred with a second-half brace.

The victory saw them hold on to the third spot in the table, having garnered 39 points from 28 games. Basel sit sixth with 36 points to show for their efforts in 28 games.

Basel vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 168 occasions in the past. Basel lead 94-44.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Basel claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Each of Luzern's last five matches have produced three goals or more.

Basel's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last four ending in a draw in regular time.

Basel have won five of the last six head-to-head meetings.

Basel vs Luzern Prediction

Basel showed great determination to progress at Nice's expense on the continent but they have not been able to replicate their European glory on the domestic scene.

Luzern, by contrast, have been one of the surprise packages of the season and are firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish.

Basel have shown an affinity for draws in recent weeks, having drawn each of their last four matches in regular time. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Luzern

Basel vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

