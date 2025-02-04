Basel vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Basel will welcome Luzern to St. Jakob-Park in an exciting Swiss Super League clash on Thursday. RotBlau are in second place in the league table with 37 points, one more than the third-placed visitors.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025, recording two wins in three games. They played Zurich in their previous league outing and registered a 1-0 away win. It was a close game and after Mounir Chouiar failed to score from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, Kevin Carlos Omoruyi Benjamin, assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri, scored the match-winner three minutes later.

Die Leuchten are also unbeaten in their three league games in 2025. They made it two wins on the trot on Sunday, with a 2-0 home triumph over St. Gallen. Adrian Grbic scored in the first half and Tyron Owusu doubled their lead in the 85th minute.

Basel vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 174 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 95 wins. Die Leuchten have 46 wins and 33 games have ended in draws.

The last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with two wins for either side and three games ending in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September and Luzern registered a narrow 1-0 home win.

Basel are winless in their last four home games in this fixture, with the last two ending in 1-1 draws.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Swiss Super League this season, scoring 47 goals, nine more than Die Leuchten.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in two of their three league games in 2025, scoring five goals.

Basel vs Luzern Prediction

RotBlau have won their last two league matches after enduring a four-game winless streak and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, their last three wins in this fixture have been registered away from home. They have scored five goals in their last seven games in this fixture and will look to improve upon that record.

Albian Ajeti will serve a suspension following his red card against Sion last month. Marwin Hitz was the match-hero against Zurich, saving a penalty in the first half, and should be the first name on the starting lineup here.

Luzern have won three of their last four league games, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have conceded at least two goals in seven of their 10 away league games this season.

Nicky Beloko is a long-term absentee following an ACL injury. Ismajl Beka suffered a foot injury in training last month and is sidelined for at least a month.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Luzern

Basel vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

