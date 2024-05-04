Basel vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024 

Basel and Luzern will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League relegation group playoff fixture on Sunday.

The two sides are fresh off sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Basel's home ground in the final matchday of the regular season last weekend. Anton Kade put the hosts ahead in the second minute while Adrian Grbic drew the game level with 20 minutes left on the clock.

The draw saw Basel and Luzern end the regular campaign in ninth and seventh spots respectively, having garnered 40 and 44 points from 33 games.

Basel vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 95 wins from the last 172 head-to-head games. Luzern have 45 wins to their name while 32 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Eight of Basel's last nine games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Luzern's last five league games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Basel's last seven games have produced an average of 11.2 corner kicks.

Luzern have won just one of their last eight games (three losses).

Basel vs Luzern Prediction

Basel have had their worst season in over 25 years and will not participate in European football next term for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign. However, they are unbeaten in their last three games (two wins) and will want to build on this recent momentum to end the season on a positive note.

Luzern, for their part, have fallen from the standards that saw them finish in the European places last season. Mario Frick's side are the underdogs in this game but have had good fortune on their recent visits to this ground.

Basel are in a three-way tie on 40 points alongside Lausanne and Yverdon. Neither they nor their visitors have much left to play for this season, with 10 points separating Basel from the bottom two.

This fixture has tended to be low-scoring in recent years, and this trend could continue. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Luzern

Basel vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks