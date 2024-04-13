Basel vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024 

Basel host Servette at the St. Jakob Park on Sunday in the Swiss Super League, aiming to win their second game in a row.

The RotBlau are coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat of Stade Lausanne-Ouchy last weekend, as a brace from Thierno Barry earned the side only their 10th victory of the top-flight campaign.

With only 36 points from 31 games, Basel are down in 10th position on the league table, hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, although their survival is almost guaranteed.

To fall into the relegation playoffs, Basel will have to lose both their remaining matches, while 13th-placed Grasshoppers must win both games, and neither seems probable right now.

For one, Basel's next opponents, Servette, are themselves struggling. The Maroons have lost their last three Swiss Super League games and failed to win their last four. This slump in form has all but ended their title charge, leaving them five points adrift of leaders Young Boys with just two games remaining.

Before the start of the run, the Geneva outfit were flying, winning four in a row and six of the previous seven, as they seemed well on their way to their first top-flight title since 1999. Fast forward a few weeks later, and that period seems like a distant memory for Servette, whose title hopes will be officially over if Young Boys beat Luzern on Sunday.

Basel vs Servette Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 185 clashes between the sides in the past, with Basel winning 75 times over Servette and losing on 65 occasions.

Servette have beaten Basel in their last two games, netting five times and conceding just once.

Basel haven't beaten Servette since a 2-0 home win on 13 March 2022, a winless run that currently stands at seven games.

Servette are looking to beat Basel thrice in a single league campaign for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Basel vs Servette Prediction

Basel and Servette are both struggling right now. Although the latter have seen a better campaign overall, their current form has been atrocious, which gives the RotBlau a chance to snatch a point off them in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 Servette

Basel vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes