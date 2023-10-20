Basel vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

Basel host Servette at the St. Jakob-Park on Saturday in the Swiss Super League, looking to pick up only their second win of the campaign.

It's been a torrid start to the 2023-24 season for the RotBlau, who are languishing at the bottom of the league table with just five points and one win from their opening nine games.

That victory came on matchday two as Basel thrashed Winterthur 5-2 at home after starting the new season on a losing note. However, it now seems like a false dawn with Timo Schultz's side unable to build on that win.

Their last two top-flight matches have ended in a pair of comprehensive 3-0 defeats, first to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and then to defending champions, Young Boys.

On the other hand, Servette are up in seventh position but have not exactly covered themselves in glory either. In 10 games, the side have won and lost thrice each, while drawing four times.

However, the Maroons are showing signs of returning to form, after winning their last two games. A 2-1 home win over Lausanne was followed by a 1-0 victory over Lugano. Having also drawn 2-2 with Winterthur before this, Servette are unbeaten in their last three league matches.

Basel vs Servette Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 183 clashes between the sides in history, with Basel winning 75 of them and losing on 63 occasions.

Interestingly, the last five clashes between the sides have ended in draws.

Servette's last win over Basel came in March 2021, a 2-1 home win; the Maroons have gone the next nine without a victory in the fixture.

Basel are winless in their last seven top-flight matches and have failed to score in their last two.

Servette are unbeaten in their last three league games and have won their most recent two.

Basel vs Servette Prediction

Basel's long unbeaten record against Servette is under threat here, given their terrible form so far this season.

The Maroons will look to capitalize on this and we're betting on them to cause an upset here.

Prediction: Basel 1-2 Servette

Basel vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Servette to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes